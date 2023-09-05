MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walmart is providing a $5 gift card to any customers who shopped at an Alabama Walmart location Friday, Sept. 1, after overcharging the sales tax.

In order to receive a $5 gift card from the store, customers must bring their receipt that is dated Sept. 1, 2023. Customers must go to the customer service desk and show the overcharged sales tax.

These gift cards will be available through Monday, Sept. 18. Customers can get a gift card at any Alabama Walmart location.

Those who are Sam’s Club members and were impacted by the overcharged sales tax will receive $5 in Sam’s Cash, and it will automatically be applied to their account.