WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A captain at a volunteer fire department in Walker County is accused of starting a fire that his department was later called to put out.

Rodney Olin Morgan, 47, is charged with willful setting fire to brush in connection to a fire that took place March 11 on River Road in Quinton. According to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, Morgan is a Captain with the Yerkwood Volunteer Fire Department and responded to the fire as a member of the department. The fire marshal said investigators linked Morgan with starting the fire.

On May 4, Morgan turned himself over to the Walker County Jail and was released after posting a $7,500 bond.