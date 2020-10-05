Vow renewal like none other: Love overcoming pandemic restrictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visitation at nursing homes has been next to impossible during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop one couple from renewing their vows.

A story of love overcoming the restrictions the pandemic has brought on. Lew and Joy met in Biloxi, Miss., in 1954. It didn’t take low for Lew to know she was the one, two weeks later he asked her to marry him and she did on Oct. 11, 1955. “That woman…She just floored me. There’s no way to express the love we have,” Lew said.

A love so strong, the family had a difficult time taking that step, although necessary to move Joy into Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation. Ellen Cochrane-Veum, their daughter spoke to that hardship. She said, “It was a struggle for us to separate them knowing the love that they have for one another, we never wanted them to be apart.”

Over the years, the couple has celebrated every milestone and they weren’t going to miss their 65th anniversary. So with social distancing through plexi-glass, they renewed their vows yet again. Sharing a kiss and Lew singing to Joy. A true celebration of a beautiful life and a testament to their deeply rooted love.

“They maybe 86 years old, but I’m still learning from them. We all are. It’s an awesome celebration and a testament to their faith, hope, and love.” Ellen said.

