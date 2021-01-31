Volunteers continue helping Fultondale community after F-3 tornado

James Scott, 19, pauses while picking through the remains of his home, which was destroyed by a tornado, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Fultondale, Ala. Scott, who survived with his mother and sister, had never lived anywhere else and isn’t sure where he will wind up after the storm. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Fultondale, Ala. (WIAT) – As the people continue to pick up the pieces from Monday’s F-3 tornado, they won’t be doing it alone. Volunteers from all over the area are still helping it in any way they can.

People from local sports teams like Hoover and Gardendale High’s football, to religious organizations like the Church of Latter-Day Saints, signed in at the Gardendale Civic Center before heading out to the hardest hit areas.

“We have incredible citizens. The turnout is just amazing,” Jefferson County EMA Officer Matthew Carrier said.

Volunteers were moving debris in a neighborhood near Black Creek Park. The largest group out there were the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Robert Lewis with the church says they always want to help out communities in need.

“Find those in need. Do what we can to lift their spirits and help them physically as much as possible,” Lewis said.

Carrier says they were also collecting donations throughout the day at the civic center. He says they have gotten a ton of donations like food, water, and clothing throughout the week.

“The warehouse down in Fultondale is full. I mean, there is so much donated resources. The manpower, the stuff that people donate is really incredible,” Carrier said.

Lowes off Walker Chapel Road provides Drive-thru donations, too. The first 500 people received water, supplies, and $50 gift cards.

“We have plenty. And if I have to, I’ll write-out some more, bill it out so we can take care of the customers. So, yes I’m gonna do it,” Store Manager Wilmer Hill said.

Every volunteer CBS 42 spoke with on Saturday say they plan to help out the city as long as they can.

“Whether you’re a member of our faith or other faiths, it’s a wonderful experience to come together, shoulder to shoulder, and help someone that’s in need,” Lewis said.

If you would like to donate to Fultondale tornado victims, click here.