Viral Alabama grandma cooks up Thanksgiving favorites, nostalgia in how-to videos

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WIAT) — The CDC is urging Americans not to hit the road this Thanksgiving. So if following doctor’s orders means family favorites are off the table, one Alabama grandma is here to help, online that is.

Brenda Gantt, a retired Andalusia school teacher, offers a virtual learning experience akin to having your own grandma in the kitchen—falling short of getting to lick the spoon. A viral phenomenon, Gantt regularly cooks up nostalgia with a dash of grandmotherly love for over a million followers combined Facebook and Instagram. She promises in her bio, “It’s gonna be good, y’all.”

Would you just look at those buttery biscuits? *Swoon* (Photo: Facebook/Cooking with Brenda Gantt)

Gantt regularly posts not-so-secret recipes and how-to videos of her mouthwatering Southern comfort food creations. This week, she whipped up a “Southern Thanksgiving Feast” for her social media followers. Never basted a turkey? Need to up your green bean corn casserole game? Gantt’s got you.

Orange you ready for dessert? You can’t go wrong with a citrus slice cake.

Gantt has clearly found a way into the hearts and homes of many, among them, Alabama Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. It appears the state’s top educator kicked off “Thank Alabama Teachers Week” by acing Gantt’s biscuit recipe.

