LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle wreck closed Highway 20 in Lawrence County Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 20 and 33.

The highway will be closed for an indefinite period as troopers work to clear the scene.

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s automated traffic alerting system, ALGO, reported the wreck involved a vehicle fire, and video sent to News 19 shows a truck on fire and exploding twice following the wreck.