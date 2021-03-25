VIDEO: Storm damage across Alabama

(CBS NEWSPATH) — Dozens of counties in Alabama are under a state of emergency Thursday, March 25, as severe weather barrels across the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency, which went into effect at 10 a.m. The state is under a level five risk. That’s the highest category, with widespread severe storms expected.

Due to the weather, some COVID vaccination sites had to be recanceled.

Forecasters say storms that form today could produce numerous tornadoes, strong wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding.

Below is video of a suspected tornado spotted in Pelham, Ala. A series of strong, long-track tornadoes will continue to increase across the area this afternoon and into this evening, with the highest risk increasing as you move west and northwest of Birmingham, where a rare High Risk has been issued by WKRG sister station WIAT’s meteorologists. A Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m.

Strong winds, likely a tornado passes through Indian Springs, Ala.