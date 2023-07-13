WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have released the identity of a homicide victim in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the victim was 41-year-old Dawn Kristen Langford. They described her as a transient from Bay County.

Langford was found at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Firetower Road., south of Wausau. Investigators described the death as a homicide but have not revealed any information about the manner of her death.

“Our office is working closely with Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s office to examine all leads in this investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. “WCSO has notified Langford’s family and extends our deepest sympathy.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 850-638-TIPS (8477) or email tips@wcso.us.