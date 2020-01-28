Vet gets letter from State wanting back taxes for pension

Alabama News

Alabama does not collect income tax on military pensions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local veteran wants to warn other vets about a letter some are apparently getting from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Raymond Mattox is a retired Air Force Captain who lives in Saraland. He received a letter in the mail Saturday from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating he failed to pay $1,400 in taxes on his military pension in 2010. The state tacked on an additional $1,400 in penalties and told him to pay in 30 days.

“My initial reaction was ‘what is this?'” Mattox said. “My blood pressure went up and I got pretty annoyed.”

Mattox thought the letter might be a scam since he knew Alabama is one of fourteen states that doesn’t tax military pensions. Monday, he took it to a revenue department tax office and confirmed it was legitimate. There, he says, he learned other veterans had received similar letters.

Mattox worries that some veterans will immediately pay the taxes.

“Military people follow orders and we do what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

News 5 contacted the State Department of Revenue. A spokesperson said the situation is being investigated.

In the meantime, if you are a veteran who got a similar letter, check with the state or your tax accountant before paying any money.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories