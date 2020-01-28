Vet gets letter from State wanting back taxes for pension

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local veteran wants to warn other vets about a letter some are apparently getting from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Raymond Mattox is a retired Air Force Captain who lives in Saraland. He received a letter in the mail Saturday from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating he failed to pay $1,400 in taxes on his military pension in 2010. The state tacked on an additional $1,400 in penalties and told him to pay in 30 days.

“My initial reaction was ‘what is this?'” Mattox said. “My blood pressure went up and I got pretty annoyed.”

Mattox thought the letter might be a scam since he knew Alabama is one of fourteen states that doesn’t tax military pensions. Monday, he took it to a revenue department tax office and confirmed it was legitimate. There, he says, he learned other veterans had received similar letters.

Mattox worries that some veterans will immediately pay the taxes.

“Military people follow orders and we do what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

News 5 contacted the State Department of Revenue. A spokesperson said the situation is being investigated.

In the meantime, if you are a veteran who got a similar letter, check with the state or your tax accountant before paying any money.

