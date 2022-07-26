SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police are investigating after two suspects stole vehicles off Maaco America’s Bodyshop parking lot on Shelton Beach Road.

According to manager Cody Null, about $20,000 of the property was stolen and it was all caught on camera. The incident took place last Thursday night around 10 PM.

A vehicle is seen dropping two people off near a business on Shelton Beach Road. The surveillance video shows the two individuals making their way across the street to Maaco’s Bodyshop.

“The individuals entered the property here,” said Null. “One went to the left side of the building one entered the right side of the building..”

After the pair split up, one of them is seen getting inside of a 2016 white Toyota Corolla.

The other individual is seen getting inside of a 2010 black Chevy Avalanche. The alarm goes off, but that doesn’t stop the suspect. He simply turns it off, before he goes to the back of the vehicle.

Then the individual appears to be changing the tags on the truck.

“At this point, those individuals entered the cars and drove them away from the facility,” said Null.

Null said he has never seen anything like this before. and wants to get to the bottom of this without losing the trust of the community.

“Up to six months prior we’ve never had surveillance video at this location. We’ve never had any kind of theft, anybody entering the property, vandalism,” said Null. “Any information we would be grateful for. We don’t want to condone or tolerate this type of activity. We’re a professional business and that’s how we want to operate. So any information or any leads we’d greatly appreciate it.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Saraland Police Department.