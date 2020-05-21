Vehicle of missing Alabama man found in South Carolina

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing in Alabama nearly two months ago.

The vehicle of Phillip Rawlings Jr. was found Wednesday afternoon on Polowana Road on St. Helena Island. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), it had been abandoned for at least three days.

Deputies discovered it was his vehicle by running the license plate through the National Crime Information Center. Results indicated he was reported missing in Montgomery, Alabama on March 31.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members reported he has a medical condition that requires attention, according to BCSO.

As of Thursday, Beaufort County deputies haven’t been able to locate Rawlings but BCSO’s bloodhound team and aviation unit continue to search.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

LATEST STORIES: