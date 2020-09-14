Valley woman charged with domestic violence, assault after shooting ex-boyfriend

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have charged a local woman after she shot her ex-boyfriend at her home on 19th Avenue.

Police went to a home on 19th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers learned that a male victim had been taken to the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier with a non-threatening gunshot wound.

Theresa Deshan Willis, 59 of Valley, was charged with Domestic Violence 1st (Assault 1st), for shooting 51-year-old Leon Marshall, her ex-boyfriend.

Police say Willis shot Marshall after he had gone to her home to get his phone. She gave him his phone, and when he was leaving, she drove up next to him and shot him once.

Detectives took Willis into custody at the scene and brought her to the Valley Police Department for an interview.

Afterwards, Willis was charged with Domestic Violence 1st (Assault 1st), before she was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility, pending a bond hearing.

LATEST STORIES