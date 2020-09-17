Vacationers barred from Baldwin County beaches for 10 days following Hurricane Sally

Those with reservations to arrive before Sept. 26 should contact hotel or rental company

Alabama beaches will not be welcoming vacationers for the next 10 days

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Fort Morgan were heavily hit by Hurricane Sally. Conditions remain hazardous with major flooding, extensive power outages, structural damage, wide-range beach erosion, fallen trees, and many roads that are closed or impassable

There is a countywide curfew in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice

Non residents are prohibited from entering the area from the W.C. Holmes Highway 59 Bridge, the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge, and the Perdido Pass Bridge.

“It is imperative as we continue assessing damage and try to get power restored,” said Herb Malone, President, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “Our loyal guests have always showed an overflow of support for these beach communities, and we are incredibly appreciative for their continued enthusiasm toward our area.”

Those with existing reservations to arrive before Saturday, Sept. 26, should contact their hotel or rental company to find out storm cancellation and rebooking policies.

LATEST STORIES