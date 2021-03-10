VA Health clinics in Alabama expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages. A news release from the VA says the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8 th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222 Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976

Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield, AL 35660

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment: