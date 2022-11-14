DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming at least two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim.

According to a DPD press release, during a fight that occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso. He was taken to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim was shot twice in the torso and underwent surgery at Southeast Health. The victim is currently in stable condition, per the release.

Dothan Police is asking for assistance finding two persons of interest wanted for questioning: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan; and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18, of Dothan.

According to DPD, gang-related involvement has not been ruled out, but it’s too early to tell.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street in downtown Dothan.

Dothan Police Department put out a press release regarding current information:

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, while the National Peanut Festival Parade was ongoing, a group of individuals engaged in a fight near the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street. During the fight, at least one individual produced a gun and fired into the group hitting two victims. One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan, received one gunshot to the upper torso. He was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim received two gunshots to the upper torso and was transported to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition. Investigators are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and have identified two persons of interest. We are asking the community for assistance in locating the two following individuals: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18 years old of Dothan; and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18 years old of Dothan. We ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of either of these individuals that you call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.” Dothan Police Department Press Release

