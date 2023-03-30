DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people are being questioned by police in connection with an early morning bar shooting that killed a Geneva man.

Dothan Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Roger Shane Felder.

Around 1:20 a.m. on March 30, officers responded to the Pearl Lounge and Grill in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived, they found Felder had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was laying in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not identified those in questioning.

Stay with WDHN for updates.