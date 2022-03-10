UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have announced two more arrests in relation to the murder charge of a Georgia man on March 4.

An unnamed juvenile has been charged as an adult with one count of capital murder robbery and one count of capital murder-shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Dothan police.

Nikisha Nichole Baldwin, 43, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Baldwin is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The juvenile has no bond set.

These newest arrests bring the suspect count to five in this case. Two suspects have been charged with the capital murder of Kevin Jones, and three suspects have been charged with hindering prosecution.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An escaped inmate is in custody following the murder of a Georgia man in Dothan.

Kevin Jones, 36, of Albany, Georgia was found dead inside his car on the 1300 block of Judson Street after receiving at least one fatal gunshot wound to his torso on March 4, Dothan police confirm.

WDHN Exclusive video from the night of the incident (Friday, March 4th):

The investigation into the murder on Judson Street Friday night led the investigator to County Road 45 in Henry County, AL. There, the Dothan Police Department was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, and the Alabama State Troopers in putting three persons of interest into custody.

Those suspects were taken to the Dothan Police Department for further investigation.

Alec Killingsworth, 20, of Henry County is charged with one count of capital murder robbery, and one count of capital murder-shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The other two suspects were not charged with capital murder but are facing charges in relation to Killingsworth’s alleged crime.

Arrests also made during the investigation were Kelly Victoria Arnold, 22, of Henry County, and David Sanford, 21, of Henry County have been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Killingsworth is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond set for the capital murder charges. He has a $10,000 bond set for second-degree escape.

Sanford and Killingsworth both have bonds set at $15,000.

