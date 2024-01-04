DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan residents were without power due to a transformer catching fire.

Dothan City officials confirmed the power was back on after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL:

According to the Dothan Utilities website, the outage is impacting about 1,500 residents on the west side of the city in the areas of Westgate, Fortner, and Honeysuckle.

Dothan City Commissioner John Ferguson says that crews are working on the damaged transformer and are trying to restore power to the area.

Ferguson who represents the area, said it could be two hours before power is completely restored.