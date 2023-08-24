DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old Dothan mother has been charged with murder after police say she put her 11-day-old baby in a dumpster with a trash compactor and lied about it.

On Thursday, August 24, Dothan Police began an investigation after being contacted by medical staff at Southeast Health about a woman attempting to find a baby she claimed she had left at the hospital on August 13, 2023, with one of their employees in the hospital lobby.

According to Dothan Police, the 18-year-old mother, Jakayla Ashanti Williams, told employees she had given birth at her home in the 1100 Block of Tate Drive but dropped the baby off at the hospital because she did not want it, and it cost too much money to care for. William’s family did not know she was pregnant or had given birth until Wednesday, August 23, police say.

Police say as the investigation continued, officers found out that Williams never took the newborn to Southeast Health, and when they presented this evidence to her during an interview, she admitted to investigators that she had taken the baby, wrapped it in a blanket, and placed it in a dumpster alive outside of an apartment complex on the West side of the city.

During a press conference held Thursday night, Chief William Benny revealed his officers went to the apartment complex and found the dumpster with a trash compactor attached to it, and after sifting through the contents at the Dothan City Landfill, found the remains of the newborn wrapped in a mattress protector inside a zipped-up duffel bag.

The newborn’s remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to confirm it was the missing baby.

Williams has been charged with one count of Capital Murder.