UPDATE: Geneva Co. superintendent’s son may have been under the influence during deadly crash, court records

UPDATE:

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The son of the Geneva County superintendent may have been driving distracted or under the influence when he crashed into two people in June, according to court records.

According to the Geneva County Circuit Court, William J. Birdsong, 18, “recklessly caused the death of Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Florida by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or under the influence of marijuana.”

Birdsong is currently out on bond and will have his next appearance in court on November 3.

ORIGINAL

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The son of the Geneva County superintendent has been indicted on charges of reckless manslaughter in the death of a Florida woman in July, according to court records.

On Wednesday, William J. Birdsong, 18, was indicted by a grand jury for reckless manslaughter for the death of Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Florida, who Birdsong allegedly hit in a construction zone on State Highway 167, one mile south of the Hartford city limits.

Birdsong was also indicted for second-degree assault for the injury of another victim in the four-car pile-up.

Birdsong was released on a $115,000 bond.

Birdsong’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 3.

