UPDATE 4/20/23 3:46 p.m.: A fifth arrest has been made in the Dadeville mass shooting.

Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested on Thursday and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.

UPDATE 4/20/23 12:49 p.m.: ALEA announces a fourth arrest in the Dadeville Sweet 16 Mass Shooting. The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 people injured.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., a 20-year-old resident of Auburn, was apprehended and charged with four counts of Reckless murder Wednesday.

Tuskegee brothers, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were charged with the same charges Tuesday.

UPDATE 4/19/23 5:13 p.m.: A third arrest has been made in the Dadeville mass shooting that killed four and injured 32 others, according to ALEA.

Wilson LaMar Hill, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder.

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Tuskegee teens who are also brothers will be charged as adults in a mass shooting at a Dadeville Sweet 16 party that killed four and injured 32 others.

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee, and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee. The brothers are charged with four counts of Reckless Murder. Addition charges are expected for the brothers. Law enforcement sources tell WRBL they do expect to additional arrest other individuals.

Investigators are declining to disclose a possible motive for the shooting or the number and type of weapons used.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Corbin Holston of Dadeville, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Camp Hill, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika, and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith of Dadeville.

Among the 32 injured, four remain in critical condition at the hospital. The gathering was a Sweet-16 Birthday celebration at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, and the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night.

Phil Dowdell was a Dadeville High School senior who had received a football scholarship to Jacksonville State. Sources say the Sweet 16 birthday was for Dowdell’s sister, and she held his hand as he took his last breaths.

Victim KeKe Nicole Smith was also a senior at Dadeville High School. She had played softball and volleyball but was sidelined by an injury. Smith was the manager of the basketball and track and field teams.

19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika also died at the Dadeville Sweet 16 mass shooting. Collins graduated from Opelika High School in 2022. He ran track and played football and basketball. A former teacher told WRBL Collins was always smiling and cracking jokes but was known for uplifting and encouraging others.

A disturbing image showing six people on the ground in a building with the caption “Praying For Dadeville” was shared on social media immediately after the shooting. First responders have acknowledged they are aware of the image that shows one gun laying on top of one of the individuals.

The dance studio on N. Broadnax Street is next to the PNC Bank in the heart of downtown Dadeville. The studio also serves as a venue for local events. Saturday night it was the scene of one of the largest mass shootings in Alabama history as witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and people running and screaming from the building.