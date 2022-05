DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested and charged with 5 counts of chemical endangerment to children after liquid-Xanax coated gummy candy was found in the house, easily accessible by five children.

On May 12, police say 41-year-old Brandy Leshee Waters was placed in handcuffs and charged with 5 counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Police say it is possible the woman allowed one of the children to eat some of this candy.

Neighbors tell WDHN it happened at 2102 Shadybrook lane. They also say that at the time, 7 people were living in the house.

Among these 7 people were, the woman who was arrested, her retired mother, and 5 children. According to a neighbor, one of the children was staying there temporarily.

“There’s 4 kids that live in the home with a single mom and a grandma. There was a 16-year-old that his mom let him come stay,” neighbor Jadie Shaw said.

A neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous says he called the police originally because there were gunshots in the backyard apparently being fired at a dog.

According to this anonymous neighbor, it was the 16-year-old who was shooting and the neighbor confronted the teenager.

After the situation escalated to threats of violence, the neighbor called the police.

That is when police found the drugs inside the house.

Other neighbors who wished to remain anonymous tell WDHN that two people were taken into custody that night — Waters and the 16-year-old.

The juvenile’s charges and name have not been released to the public.

One of the neighbors told WDHN the dog survived the attack.

Waters is currently in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at 75,000 dollars. This is an ongoing investigation.