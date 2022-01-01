UPDATE: Dothan baby nearly drowns in bathtub

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — When Dothan police arrived at a home on the 3500 Block of Napier Field Road, they found a ten-month-old baby in a bathtub.

Police said the baby’s parents, Christian Taylor Lane and Sarah Perkins were home at the time, but left the bathroom and the baby with the water running and the drain unplugged.

They believe the baby had been floating face down for several minutes.

During that time away, police said the other children in the home clogged the bathtub drain using clothes or some other type of material, causing the tub to fill up.

After further investigation, police said they discovered that the child had been left in the bathtub alone for approximately an hour.

“We had been discussing and kind of waiting to see how bad the injuries were going to be and the injury is always an element of the crime we are going to have to match,” Dothan Police Lieutenant, Scott Owens said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital outside of the area due to the severity of the baby’s condition. Police tell WDHN the baby has been hospitalized since the near-drowning a week ago.

“There is going to be long-term health implications,” Lt. Owens said.

The parents of the baby, 22-year old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year old Sarah Perkins have been charged with aggravated child abuse.

“The two responsible parties that were inside the residence, that when we after confirming with the district attorney’s office came up with the charge that we thought fit best,” Lt. Owens said.

The bond has been set at $60,000 for each of the parents.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police responded to a medical call on December 22nd responding to a 10-month old drowning in a bathtub.

Police responded to the call on the 3500 block of Napier Field Road, where both of the child’s parents were home at the time of the drowning.

According to police, the child had been in the bathtub with the water running and the drain unplugged.

Other children in the home clogged the drain using clothing or some other type of material, causing the tub to fill up.

The child’s parents were elsewhere in the home.

The child was taken to a hospital in the area and was then transferred to another hospital in the state.

After further investigation, Dothan Police discovered that the child had been left in the bathtub for approximately an hour.

Dothan Police say the parents of the child, 22-year old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year old Sarah Perkins, have been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say the bond has been set at $60,000 for each of the parents.