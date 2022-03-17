UPDATE:

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning.

According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson.

They were pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

ORIGINAL:

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash in Geneva Co. has killed two people, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred late Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52, between Samson and Kinston. The impact was a side T-bone collision between two vehicles.

The intersection of the crash:

The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

