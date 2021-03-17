University of Alabama classes canceled, campus storm shelters opened ahead of severe weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has suspended normal operations due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

The university canceled all classes and closed libraries, recreation centers, and other campus facilities at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Campus storm shelters opened at 10 a.m. for all students, faculty and staff, including those who live off campus. Leaders said in a release this morning that the university will send out alerts when tornado watches are warnings are issues.

Meanwhile, Tuscaloosa County leaders are preparing for the impact of severe weather that’s expected to come through central Alabama Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Nick Lolley, director of the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, said city and county leaders are working together on preparations. He said they’re coordinating on equipment like saws and generators to make sure they’re available anywhere needed over the next couple days.

“The thing that scares me right now is it’s going to be in the evening time when a lot of people are home,” Lolley said. “So you’ve got a double-whammy of kids being home, the whole family being home, everybody’s basically in their pajamas, it’s nighttime.”

Lolley said he has checked on storm shelters in the county to make sure they’re ready for use. He said leaders are making sure they can get to elderly residents who need oxygen in the event of power failures.

He also recommends that individuals and families prepare for the storm. He said it’s important to have a safety plan and to be prepared to implement it. He also recommends downloading any app that offers weather alerts so you’ll know when severe weather is approaching your area.