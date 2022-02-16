MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County authorities confirmed a Union Grove woman is in jail after they say she lead them in a vehicle chase over the weekend.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie says Belinda Ann Miller Curvin was arrested around 7 Saturday night. Officers with the Albertville Police Department (APD) and MCSO were involved in the pursuit.

Authorities say a truck was reported as stolen from Mink Creek Road in Arab on Saturday. While deputies were taking that report, the owner of the truck was able to contact OnStar and track the vehicle.

According to the theft report, an 18-foot-long trailer that was packed with tools, a generator and several pieces of lumber were stolen along with the truck.

Officers with APD along with MCSO deputies say they chased Curvin in the truck with the trailer attached until she wrecked the vehicle and ran on foot from the scene. Guthrie said there were no injuries reported in the chase.

Guthrie said officers were able to catch Curvin a short time later on US 431 near Albertville.

Curvin is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail and faces charges of first-degree theft of property and burglary. Her bond is set at $5,000.

According to Guthrie, an investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.