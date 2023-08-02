BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of Alabama Birmingham’s Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., was selected to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the school announced in a press release Wednesday.

Dr. Marrazzo is set to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of NIAID, and she will move into the position this fall.

“This is a great opportunity for Dr. Marrazzo to make a big difference to the country, and it is indicative of the high regard that exists for both her and UAB,” the release reads. “While we are sad to see her go, we are delighted that Jeanne has been called to this national service and we are proud to count her as one of us at UAB.”

At UAB, Dr. Marrazzo was the director of the school’s Division of Infectious Diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school said she helped the school “thrive in spite of immense challenges.”

“She also helped inform the world, as she participated in constant local, national and global media interviews throughout the pandemic, sharing critical information and perspectives,” the release reads.

Dr. Marrazzo will oversee NIAID’s $6.3 billion budget toward research to continue advancing the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The $6.3 billion is allocated across the country to different universities, research organizations and NIAID’s 21 laboratories.

With Dr. Marrazzo leaving UAB, the school is set to conduct a national search to find her successor as director of its Division of Infectious Diseases.