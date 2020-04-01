UAB professors say people should consider donating stimulus money

Job-secure and financially-secure individuals should consider helping those hurt by the coronavirus shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – Two professors at UAB say wealthier people and those who haven’t lost their jobs should consider donating their government stimulus checks.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — CARES Act — includes $500 billion to help Americans pay for bills and basic necessities and another $877 billion for corporations and small businesses to meet payroll and pay business costs. Most American adults will get a check for $1,200.

Peter Jones, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“If you have a secure job and have a solid savings, then you should donate your check to a food pantry or somewhere else helping with basic services,” Jones says.

Jones says if you are wondering whether to put your stimulus check into a retirement acount, then you are probably financially sound enough that you could make a big difference for someone who just got laid off due to the coronavirus crisis.

“In fact, $1,200 is roughly what someone who earns minimum wage earns in one month – before taxes – so you’d be helping a minimum wage worker with a month’s worth of expenses,” Jones said.

Robert Blanton, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at UAB, agrees with Jones and says the intent is to try to keep the country from going into a deep recession and to help people get by until things return to normal.

“If someone is in a situation where they actually have to wonder what to do with the money, then the best thing to do would be to find a worthy cause and donate it,” Blanton said. “That’s the best both morally as well as economically — people who are needing this to survive will definitely spend it. In economics terms, it would have a higher multiplier effect.”