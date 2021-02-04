UA adjusts to social distancing guidelines at Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is having a good season this year and the team is ranked no. 10 in the country.

Despite the success, fewer fans can attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means getting tickets is difficult.

Aaron Jordan is the UA Basketball Athletics Communications Director; he says not having 15,000 fans pack Coleman Coliseum is tough but having so much success winning and beating good teams has been so much fun.

“It’s been great, there’s been lots of excitement from our fans but the only disappointing thing is we can’t pack out the arena like normal,” Jordan said. “People who have been here before know how loud this place can get, but the fans that have been here are great and loud.”

Jordan says 2,000 fans can attend games, there is a limited amount of free tickets for UA students. Tickets get rewarded randomly among students.

“Obviously we do give a portion of tickets to students and there is a lot of demand for that but unfortunately not every student will get a ticket its similar to football and the demand is there,” Jordan said. “Especially with our fanbase we can sell out 2,000 fans”.”

Jordan tells CBS 42 the University of Alabama does everything possible to protect fans and players from the coronavirus.

“We take the utmost precautions and everybody who comes in here has to wear a mask,” Jordan said. “Our ticket office has done a great job of spreading everyone out but they keep the families together and everyone is 6 feet apart.”

Wednesday night the Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa.