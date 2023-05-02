Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man was taken into custody by several local and federal agencies late last week on multiple felony warrants.

On Friday, April 28, 32-year-old James Francis Kubach, Jr. of Hartselle was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of a short-barrel shotgun and first-degree possession of marijuana.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office‘s Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Enforcement Unit, Patrol Division, K9 Unit and Unmanned Flight Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals and Secret Service to capture Kuback on Mt. Tabor Road in Hartselle.

Kubach was also wanted for armed robbery in Georgia and multiple federal probation violations, authorities said.

The 32-year-old was found in a yard in the 100-block of Mt. Tabor Road when he started running from deputies, but he was quickly captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, along with a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and a .380 handgun.

Kubach was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $17,500 bond.