WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Tyler Goodson, a man from Woodstock well-known for his featured role in the podcast “S-Town,” was shot and killed during a stand-off with police over the weekend. He was 32 years old.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officers with the with Woodstock Police Department were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop after midnight Sunday regarding a “call for service.” On the scene, officers found Goodson allegedly barricaded in the home and a stand-off with police ensued.

“A multitude of law enforcement officers from various agencies responded to the scene to assist,” ALEA officials wrote in a statement. “During the course of the incident, Goodson brandished a gun at officers. Goodson was shot and later pronounced deceased.”

Goodson, who had worked as a tattoo artist and plant worker by the time the popular podcast from the team behind “This American Life” and “Serial” was released in March 2017, took to Facebook at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, where he posted his final message before his death.

“Police bout to shoot me down in my own yard,” he wrote.

While “S-Town” dealt mainly with the life and death of horologist John B. McLemore, many of the people in his life were also featured, including Goodson. In interviews leading up to the release of the show, Goodson said that McLemore was like a father to him.

“We got pretty close,” Goodson told The Tuscaloosa News.

However, Goodson’s life became very complicated following the release of “S-Town.” In October 2017, nearly six months after the podcast debuted, he pleaded guilty to different counts of burglary and theft after taking different things from McLemore’s property after he died. Goodson had claimed that McLemore had left the items, ranging from cars to lumber and tattoo equipment, to him.

As part of his plea, Goodson was put on probation for five years.

Over the years, Goodson also experienced different tragedies in his life. In addition to losing McLemore, Goodson lost his uncle, Jimmy Frank Hicks, in 2019. Hicks was also featured on “S-Town” and had became a popular personality in his own right because of it.

In a statement Monday morning, Mayor Jeff Dodson said he is aware that everyone is looking for more “answers and details,” himself included.

“Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him,” Dodson said in a statement. “This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many.”

Goodson is believed to have had five children at the time of his death.

Brian Reed, who created and hosted “S-Town,” declined to comment at press time. J.D. Terry, Goodson’s one-time attorney, also declined to comment.

“S-Town” has been downloaded over 100 million times since its release and was once being developed as a film.