Two Mcintosh men arrested after deputies found illegal gambling machines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mcintosh men were arrested Jan 3. after investigators found five illegal gambling machines possibly used in an illegal gambling operation.

Edward Wayne Stinson, 31, and Dusty Dewayne Reed, 40, were arrested after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search warrant on their property and found items used for illegal gambling.

Deputies search the 1700 block on Luke Rivers Road and found:

Five illegal gambling machines

Gambling records

Warning devices to alert gamblers of law enforcement activity

Other items related to illegal gambling

Deputies also found several guns, including a sawed-off shotgun which allegedly belonged to Reed, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Stinson and Reed were arrested for Promoting Gambling.

Reed was also arrested for Possession of a sawed-off shotgun and Possession of gambling records, according to the release.

Stinson and Reed were processed in the Washington County jail.

Stinson’s bond was set at $5,000 and Reed’s bond was set at $20,000.