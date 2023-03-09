MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florida man and another from New York were indicted earlier this month for targeting elderly residents in Madison County through a scam call “network.”

Kino Roper and Christopher Roper were both indicted by a Madison County grand jury on March 3, according to court records.

28-year-old Kino Roper of Palm Bay, Florida was arrested on October 10, 2021, following a multi-agency investigation. Agencies recovered $166,000 cash in connection with his arrest.

Investigators named a second person wanted in connection to the scams, 32-year-old Christopher Roper of Queens Village, New York. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on January 10, 2022.

Christopher Roper (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office) Kino Roper (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kino Roper was charged with three counts of first-degree theft by deception, with bonds of $122,500. He was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a knife.

Christopher Roper was also charged with three counts of first-degree theft by deception and third-degree aggravated assault. His bonds total $590,000.

In a news release after Kino Roper’s arrest, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated that he and his associates have a “network of individuals” who target elderly citizens across North Alabama and surrounding counties to pay thousands to tens of thousands of dollars, promising to help their relatives while preying on their concerns for loved ones.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Secret Service, Athens Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Homewood Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A pretrial docket hearing has been set for Christopher Roper on April 13 at 1:30 p.m.