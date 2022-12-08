FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Brent Dearmon era has officially begun for the UNA football program, and Dearmon has already begun building his staff out in the Shoals.

On Tuesday, UNA announced that DeShaun Davis would join the Lions’ staff as the linebackers’ coach and now the program has announced three more hires.

Former South Carolina, Utah and South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley has joined Dearmon’s staff as quarterbacks coach. Bentley served as an offensive graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic during the recently completed 2022 season.

As a player, Bentley started 45 career games on the FBS level and threw for 10,885 yards and 78 touchdowns from 2016-21.

“Jake Bentley is one of the rising stars in this business,” said Dearmon. “A former SEC quarterback, he is also a product of high school football in the state of Alabama. Jake knows how to play, and also coach quarterbacks at an elite level. We are blessed to have Jake Bentley at UNA.”

Thomas Johnston will serve as the defensive line coach; he comes from Thompson High School in Alabaster where he spent the last year as strength and conditioning and linebackers coach.

“Thomas has been a star in this state as a high school player, college player and high school coach,” said Dearmon. “Thomas has won championships as a player and coach in this state. He is a winner.”

Former NFL receiver Samie Parker has joined Dearmon’s staff as the receivers coach.

Parker served as a quality control coach with the wide receivers at Rice University in 2022. He previously was at Washington State University, where he served as a recruiting assistant in 2021.

Parker was a standout in both football and track at Oregon from 2000-03, earning All-American honors in track. He is the Ducks’ career leader in receiving yards (2,716) while sharing the career (178) and single-season (77) reception records. He was a fourth-round pick out of Oregon by Kansas City in 2004 and caught 110 passes for 1,529 yards and seven touchdowns in 47 games (31 starts) over four seasons, from 2004-07, with the Chiefs.

“Samie will be a huge asset to our program and wide receiver room,” said Dearmon. “He is a former NFL player and is known for his wide receiver development.”

News 19 will continue to update you on the UNA football program as Dearmon continues to build his staff.