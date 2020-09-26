Two FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers open for Hurricane Sally survivors Sunday in Foley, Atmore

CLANTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Starting Sunday there will be two FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) open for Hurricane Sally survivors.

These centers will be open from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Here’s a full press release from FEMA:

Two FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) will open for Hurricane Sally survivors from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Tuesday, Sept. 29. One mobile center will be on the parking lot in the Atmore City Hall Complex,201 E Louisville Ave., Atmore in Escambia County. The other MRIC will be at the Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., Foley in Baldwin County Both centers will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to serve impacted residents of Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties.

The centers are part of FEMA’s and the State of Alabama’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting hurricane survivors. The MRIC will be operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families. MRICs are one option available for survivors to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance. These centers operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants. Survivors are highly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when visiting an MRIC. Additional MRICs will open in Baldwin, Mobile, and Escambia counties in the coming days. The locations and dates will be announced when details are finalized. Survivors may also register for federal disaster assistance:

Online at www.disasterassistance.gov ;

By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss

Total household annual income

Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household

Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable)

Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563

LATEST STORIES: