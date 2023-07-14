LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN)— A 39-year-old Level Plains man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police say two dogs had to be put down after living in hazardous conditions.

According to Level Plains Police Chief John Summers, his department received reports of animal neglect at a trailer on Echo Street last Thursday, and officers went out to the home to only give a citation, but an investigation began when they found two Pointer dogs living in inadequate conditions in upside down shopping carts outside.

Chief Summers says the dogs were covered in ants and sores, had exposed bone, and had terrible cases of parvo.

Both dogs had to be put down, and Edwin Babionia Medina was arrested on the morning of Friday, July 14, and charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals. He was released from the Dale County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

One other person is under investigation, but Chief Summers says Medina is the only one currently charged.

Chief Summers wants to remind the public that his department will not put up with any crimes but especially neglect to children, elderly people, or animals.