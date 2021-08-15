Two dead in separate Troy shootings Saturday night

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) – Homicide investigations are underway in Troy after two people died in separate shootings Saturday night.

The first shooting happened in the 100 block of Hubbard Street. Police were dispatched to the residence around 11:45 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release to WDHN Sunday morning.

About ten minutes later, another report of a shooting came into dispatch. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Fairview Street. A 22-year-old at the scene had been shot. He was treated by medical units and taken to Troy Regional Medical Center. A short time later, another 22-year-old victim showed up at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said one of those victims later died. The other person was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troy Police do not believe the two shootings are related. Bodies of both victims are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsies.

The Troy Police Department requests anyone with information about either crime to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.