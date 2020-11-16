Two days remain to register with FEMA federal assistance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — There are two days remaining to register for federal assistance with FEMA for Baldwin, Escambia, and Mobile counties. The deadline for registration is Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

You can register online here, on the smartphone app here, or call FEMA at 800-462-7585.

The deadline for applying for long-term, low-interest disaster loan for Small Businesses is also November 19.

LATEST STORIES