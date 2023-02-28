SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tallassee man and women are facing Capital Murder charges in the alleged slaying of a pregnant woman who’s body was located in Macon County. 39-year-old Jessica Bean of Montgomery was discovered in the woods on Friday, February 10th in Macon County.

District Attorney Mike Segrest says Ms. Bean was believed to be pregnant at the time of her her death. Investigators arrested 28-year-old Darrian Kennebrew and 26-year-old Desirea Driscol of Tallassee and charged them with Capital Murder. Additional charges may be forthcoming as a result of the ongoing investigation. There are no other suspects. At this time the District Attorney’s office intends on seeking the death penalty. Anyone with any information should contact the SBI at 1-800-392-8011.

Coroner Hal Bentley says Bean was reported missing the week before her body was located. SBI and Macon County Sheriff is investigating. WRBL has reached out to investigators to get more information on the case.

Bentley says her body was discovered about 20 feet into the woods off County Road 2. They are awaiting more information from the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the exact cause of death.