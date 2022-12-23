BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have announced the arrest of two teenagers on charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of Audriana Pearson, a 12-year-old girl.

Police said in a release Friday evening that they were able to obtain warrants for Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, for capital murder.

Police said they arrested the men after a vehicle pursuit that spanned “several miles” and reportedly ended at Avenue V and 18th Street in Ensley.

Pearson was shot and killed on Wednesday, December 21.

Wilson and Vance are in the custody of Jefferson County Jail without bond, police said.