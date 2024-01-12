GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—After an Aniah’s Law hearing on Wednesday, January 10, Geneva County Judge Stephen Smith granted bonds to two Houston County residents who are accused of kidnapping, choking, and stabbing a man while on a fake date.

Court records show 23-year-old Robert Lane Hall was given a $250,000 bond, and 27-year-old Shailyn Diaz was granted a $100,000 bond.

Both are charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping in the first degree in the stabbing of Matthew Angelino.

According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz and Hall lured Angelino onto a fake date on Sunday, January 7, where they rode around together on rural Geneva County roads with Hall hiding in the trunk of Diaz’s car.

Geneva County Investigator Cory Dean says after pulling over, Diaz convinced Angelino to wear handcuffs and a blindfold before Hall exited the trunk, snuck into the backseat, and began choking Angelino with a cord and stabbing him with a knife.

Diaz then opened the door, and Hall drug Angelino out of the car by the cord around his neck and stabbed him several times on the side of the road before driving away, leaving him to die, Investigator Dean says.

Angelino was later found by a driver on Holmes Creek Road, still wearing handcuffs with the cord around his neck.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms tells WDHN that Hall and Diaz later admitted to the crime. They were initially booked into the Geneva County Jail without bond pending their Aniah’s Law Hearing.

Court records show Hall and Diaz have not bonded out of the Geneva County Jail as of Thursday morning.