HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the twins convicted of killing a UAH honor student who was allegedly running a fake escort service will have a chance at parole on Tuesday, September 27.

Javonta Qudaria Dickerson, now 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jarrod Lockett in 2015, shortly before he was set to graduate from the university. The then 23-year-old was a business administration student, set to graduate with honors.

Lockett was shot in the head on December 4, 2012, and would later die on December 15, the day before he was set to graduate.

Testimony given by a Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Investigator during the court proceedings says that Lockett had set up a Facebook page and was running a fake escort service, posing as a “madam” named “Ashley,” recruiting women to have sex with out-of-town clients.

However, investigators said Lockett was the only “client” and posed as a businessman to each of the women.

The investigator testified that at least three to four women were identified in the investigation, answering the call with an expectation of being paid $1,000 for a sexual encounter. Dickerson was apparently among those affected.

Jovontai Dickerson (Huntsville Police Dept.)

Javonta Dickerson (Huntsville Police Dept.)

The women reported they were picked up and brought to a vacant apartment in a building next to Lockett’s apartment off Old Madison Pike, where they had sex.

Court records stated that the women would text “Ashley” to get paid, “she” was unavailable, or would stall with excuses and promises.

According to the investigator, once Dickerson found out she wasn’t going to be paid, she told her twin brother, Jovontai Dickerson, that she had been raped in an effort to get him to confront Lockett for her. Her brother was also by another woman that his sister was involved in a prostitution ring.

Court documents state both Dickersons and the two women went to confront Lockett.

According to testimony, Javonta had a knife and a sock filled with rocks that she planned to beat him with. Her twin brother carried a gun, the investigator cited the two women’s testimony.

Javonta confronted Lockett, demanding $4,000 she was owed, the testimony continued. Lockett then went outside with the group following him. Javonta told her brother he needed to “hit” Lockett, the investigator said.

A witness told investigators that Javonta asked her brother for the gun, but that Jovontai shot Lockett once in the head.

Jovontai Dickerson, front, and twin sister Javonta Dickerson leave the courtroom after their sentencing on September 8, 2015.

Jovontai Dickerson pleaded guilty to murder on September 8, 2015. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. As of September 2022, he has served nine years and almost four months of his sentence. His next parole hearing is set for June 1, 2028.

Jovontai Dickerson (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Javonta Dickerson (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Javonta Dickerson pleaded guilty to manslaughter that same day and was sentenced to 20 years. She has served just over seven years of her sentence.

The minimum release date for Javonta Dickerson is September 7, 2035.