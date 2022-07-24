MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A 28-year-old Tuskegee woman is dead after an early morning crash in Macon County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24, and claimed the life of a Tuskegee woman. Brodriauna D. Hodges, 28, was killed when the 2005 Nissan Titan she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.

Hodges was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near the 173-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Auburn, in Macon County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.