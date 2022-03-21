TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Honor-roll student and Tuskegee University sophomore wide receiver, Reginald Summage, was shot and killed over the weekend while allegedly trying to break up a fight at an off-campus party.

Friday night, March 18th, just before Midnight, Tuskegee officers responded to a shooting call with injuries at Washington Plaza, located along W Martin Luther King Highway. The 20-year old Tuskegee University student was found in the parking lot, where Summage later died.

Investigators have arrested 21-year-old Marquavius Debro in the Murder of a Tuskegee University student. Debro is not a student and is being held on bond. The shooting remains under investigation.

According to a message to Tuskegee alumni, Summage was a sophomore construction science management major from Montgomery, Ala. He was an honor roll student during the 2021 academic year and a star athlete for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers Football team as a wide receiver.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald’s family and friends,” said President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. “Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”

Football coach and athletic director Reginald Ruffin noted that Summage was a model student-athlete and inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others.

Students and others who need counsel and support are being offered services via student assistant programs on campus.

For more information, visit myahpcare.personaladvantage.com or download the LifeMatters app for iOS or Android and enter AHP1 as the Company Code. Students can also call 1 (855) 850-4301.