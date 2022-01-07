Tuscaloosa the lightning capital of Alabama in 2021

College football fans know the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa on gameday is electric, but in 2021, it wasn’t just the Crimson Tide bringing the energy to T-town. Vaisala’s annual lightning report showed that Tuscaloosa was the lighting capital of Alabama in 2021.

Lightning strike near the Alabama Football facility

The report, which you can read in full here, details lightning statistics from across the United States and the whole world. The United States had the second most lightning strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses) behind Brazil, and within the U.S., Alabama ranked 12th in lighting strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses), behind Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Georgia.

I reached out to Chris Vagasky about which stadium in the U.S. had the most lightning strikes in 2021, and hopefully we have an answer to that soon.

Oof. Let me look at that tomorrow 😂 put in so much work on the annual report the last couple months that I didn’t think to update that!



Statewise:



Georgia > Alabama for lightning counts



Alabama > Georgia for lightning density



Tuscaloosa 2021 lightning capital of Alabama — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) January 7, 2022

Edit 1/7/22: Chris Vagasky found FIU led the nation in lightning on gamedays in 2021.

The CFB National Lightning Champion for 2021 is @FIUFootball, with 3 gamedays having lightning. — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) January 7, 2022

Chris did compose a list of the top 25 stadiums with the most lightning activity between 2006-2020. Only two Alabama teams’ home stadiums made that list, and neither were Alabama or Auburn.