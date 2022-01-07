Tuscaloosa the lightning capital of Alabama in 2021

College football fans know the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa on gameday is electric, but in 2021, it wasn’t just the Crimson Tide bringing the energy to T-town. Vaisala’s annual lightning report showed that Tuscaloosa was the lighting capital of Alabama in 2021.
The report, which you can read in full here, details lightning statistics from across the United States and the whole world. The United States had the second most lightning strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses) behind Brazil, and within the U.S., Alabama ranked 12th in lighting strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses), behind Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Georgia.
I reached out to Chris Vagasky about which stadium in the U.S. had the most lightning strikes in 2021, and hopefully we have an answer to that soon.
Edit 1/7/22: Chris Vagasky found FIU led the nation in lightning on gamedays in 2021.
Chris did compose a list of the top 25 stadiums with the most lightning activity between 2006-2020. Only two Alabama teams’ home stadiums made that list, and neither were Alabama or Auburn.
- 25. North Texas – Apogee Stadium
- 24. Florida – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- 23. Troy – Veterans Memorial Stadium
- 22. Texas State – Bobcat Stadium
- 21. UCF – Bounce House
- 20. South Alabama – Hancock Whitney Stadium
- 19. Kent State – Dix Stadium
- 18. Louisiana – Cajun Field
- 17. Florida State – Doak Campbell Stadium
- 16. Texas Tech – Jones AT&T Stadium
- 15. Ole Miss – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- 14. Oklahoma State – Boone Pickens Stadium
- 13. Vanderbilt – Vanderbilt Stadium
- 12. Baylor – McLane Stadium
- 11. Georgia Southern – Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- 10. Kansas State – Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- 9. Air Force – Falcon Stadium
- 8. Iowa State – Jack Trice Stadium
- 7. Louisiana Tech – Joe Aillet Stadium
- 6. Florida International – Riccardo Silva Stadium
- 5. Florida Atlantic – FAU Stadium
- 4. LSU – Tiger Stadium
- 3. USF – Raymond James Stadium
- 2. Tulane – Yulman Stadium
- 1. Miami – Hard Rock Stadium