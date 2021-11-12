Tuscaloosa police investigate 18 car break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG/ WIAT) Tuscaloosa police are looking for thieves who shattered car windows, breaking into 18 vehicles this week. The vehicles were parked at three apartment complexes where University of Alabama students live.

“They definitely should be prosecuted and punished and shouldn’t be around to do this again,” said student Charlie Cox. “I am concerned but not angry, but if it had happened to my car, I would be angry.”

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy promised to find the thieves.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy has this message for those responsible. “My message is if you’re going to commit a crime in Tuscaloosa County, whether it’s breaking into cars, you’re going to end up in jail in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, I promise you that,” he said.

