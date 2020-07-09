Tuscaloosa neighborhood flooded after heavy rain

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 5 inches of rain fell Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa causing massive flooding in different parts of the city.

The Woodland Hills neighborhood was hit hard and neighbors are now asking for help from the city to get the flooding issue resolved.

Rebecca Lee said Woodland Hills Drive has flooded before but never like this. She says the heavy rain flooded her street and neighbors yards were underwater.

“Their driveway floods and gets underwater. For us, it makes it difficult to get to our house because we have to drive through six to eight inches of water. Last night we could hardly get to our house until after eleven at night,” Lee said.

On Wednesday morning, work crews brought in tractors to remove mud and silt that was piled up as a result of flooding. Barricades were put in place because running water was still high and crossing over the street. Lee is frustrated but is keeping her sense of humor.

“Luckily I have a suburban truck and my husband has a four-wheel drive truck so last night we joked: we needed to put inflatable boats in the back of our cars just in case; so maybe we need to start doing that,” Lee said.

City Councilman Eddie Pugh said the city has done a study to find out what’s causing the flooding problems.

“Within the past 18 months, the city has spent over a half-million dollars in engineering fees and studies to determine a cause,” Pugh said.

There is a private lake in Woodland Hills and Tuesday night Pugh said the spillway malfunctioned and gave way. Pugh believes it could cost between three and four million dollars to get the flooding issues repaired.

