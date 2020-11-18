Tuscaloosa City Schools experiencing shortage of bus drivers

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools announced on Facebook Tuesday they are experiencing a large absence of bus drivers toward the end of the first semester.

“We do have some folks out who are out typically due to this time of year and some cases of quarantine,” Public Information Officer Lesley Bruinton said.

Bruinton says there will be some delays caused by the absence due to the additional workload for current drivers.

“As a result of these absences, we will be asking our bus drivers, in some cases, to run double and triple routes. Going and picking up children,” Bruinton said.

Children will not be punished or counted absent if their bus is late to pick them up, but the school system is encouraging parents to help out by picking up their kids if they can.

“We are asking those families who have the ability to take their children up from school this week and we hope they do so,” Bruinton said.

Some bus drivers are expected to return after Thanksgiving, which should make things easier for everyone.

“We hope that by then we will be back and running at normal capacity in the transportation department,” Bruinton said.

Bruinton says they continually look for bus drivers to help out during the semester.

Those who have bus driving experience and are interested, click here.