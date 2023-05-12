ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of the year where tourists head to the beach, but they are not alone. Turtles will also be heading to the beach as turtle nesting season begins.

Sara Johnson, director of Share the Beach, says her and her team have already gotten started on patrol duties.

“We start morning patrol, first thing every morning getting out there, we want to find where sea turtles came up overnight,” said Johnson. “We look for crawl marks that they leave in the sand, and once we find those we document to find out if it was a nest or if it is false.”

A major concern for groups like “Share the Beach” this nesting season is hurricane season. The group says turtles will nest despite a storm, but storms will inevitably wash away some nests.

“A sea turtle will nest multiple times during the season, its typically staggered every two weeks,” said Johnson. “They can lay five or six nests in a season, that way if some nests get washed out by storms, some can survive and be okay.”

Johnson also explained that if you are caught touching, messing or destroying a turtle nest, you can be fined up to $100,000 or even face prison time.

Some people on the Gulf Coast like, Mari-Hayden Reeves and Danyka Lyons, are already well aware of nesting season. And they know what to do to protect these marine creatures and their nesting sites.

“I know you can’t shine white lights and you are supposed to use red lights, and you are not supposed to dig holes, you just have to be super careful,” Reeves and Lyons said.

Johnson explained why this is the case.

“We use red flashlights at night when we are out monitoring nests, because that red light is a long wavelength and long wavelength light, or amber and red spectrum, are less disoriented for our sea turtles,” Johnson said.

Nesting season runs through August 31. If you happen to spot a nest, be sure to call the sea turtle hotline at (866) 887-8535.