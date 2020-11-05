Tuberville seems to lack basic knowledge of World War II

New senator claims America liberated France "from socialism and communism"

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — Tommy Tuberville may have gotten an “A” from Alabama voters Tuesday night, but likely earned an “F” from history teachers.

After easily defeating Doug Jones to become Alabama’s next U.S. Senator, Tuberville was addressing supporters in Montgomery and discussing his father – an American G.I. who landed at Normandy and fought in France.

Tuberville described how his father was a part of “liberating Paris from socialism and communism.”

Americans liberated France from German Nazis – facists, not socialists, nor communists.

It wasn’t his first “historic” gaffe. During the campaign, Jones criticized Tuberville for not knowing what the Voting Rights Act was.

Tuberville, a former Auburn head football coach, defeated Jones with 60.4-percent of the vote.

